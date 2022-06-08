Longtime Patriots Coach Confirms Retirement — But There’s A Catch

NESN Logo Sign In

When the Patriots take the field this season, they’ll do so without Ivan Fears on the sideline for the first time in over 20 years.

Fears, New England’s longtime running backs coach, confirmed his retirement Tuesday in a conversation with Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. Rumors of the 67-year-old potentially calling it a career have been floating around since the end of last season, but now it’s official.

However, Fears recently was spotted watching Patriots OTAs practice from afar and again was present for Tuesday’s minicamp opener. While talking with Guregian, Fears said he still is offering “tidbits” to players and didn’t entirely dismiss the notion of being a running backs consultant this season.

Caught up with Ivan Fears, who has been observing Patriots practices.

The former RB coach confirmed he?s retired, but still keeping tabs and offering ?tidbits? from what he sees at practice.

Is he a running backs consultant? Fears said he liked the term. — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) June 7, 2022

Patriots players won’t complain if Fears sticks around for a little while longer.

“He loves the game,” Rhamondre Stevenson said after Tuesday’s practice. “It wouldn’t be right if I didn’t see him … honestly. It’s just great seeing him around. I still talk to him. He’s still in everyone’s ear, things like that.”

Famous for his passionate, no-nonsense coaching style and incredible press conference quotes (just ask Stevenson), Fears’ consistent presence certainly will be missed at One Patriot Place. That said, it sounds like he still could show his face from time to time.