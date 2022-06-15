Patriots Reportedly Sign Receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey After Minicamp

NESN Logo Sign In

A new challenger has joined the New England Patriots’ receiver competition.

The Patriots on Wednesday signed free agent wideout Lil’Jordan Humphrey to a one-year contract, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Humphrey spent the last three seasons with the New Orleans Saints, appearing in 18 career games. Ten of those appearances came last season, with the 24-year-old catching 13 passes on 18 targets for 249 yards and two touchdowns.

A big-bodied pass-catcher at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Humphrey has averaged 18.4 yards per reception in his career, totaling 16 catches for 295 yards and three scores.

The undrafted Texas product will look to earn a roster spot in a crowded position group that features DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Ty Montgomery, Tre Nixon, N’Keal Harry, Kristian Wilkerson and Malcolm Perry. Humphrey and Montgomery were teammates in New Orleans.

“There’s some talented individuals in that receiver room,” Meyers said after the Patriots wrapped up their spring practice schedule last week.

Currently off for the summer, Patriots players will reconvene for training camp on July 26.