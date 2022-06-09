Patriots Cancel Final Three Spring Practices, Turn Page To Training Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s summer vacation time for the New England Patriots.

Hours after canceling the last of their three scheduled mandatory minicamp practices, the Patriots called off their final two voluntary organized team activities, as well. Those had been scheduled for next Monday and Tuesday.

The Patriots still will hold voluntary workouts for players next week, according to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, but their next on-field practice won’t be until training camp, which begins in late July.

The cancellations were head coach Bill Belichick’s “reward for a strong offseason,” per Howe’s report.

New England has yet to announce its training camp schedule.