What Draymond Green Barked At Grant Williams Amid Game 2 Trash Talk

Golden State Warriors mouthpiece Draymond Green took part in all the extracurriculars during Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Green got into a few physical dust ups with both Celtics forward Grant Williams and guard Jaylen Brown en route to Golden State’s 107-88 victory at Chase Center. The veteran big man also took part in the vocal banter, referring to his antics as his “badge of honor” after the victory.

And one specific moment when Green and Williams were jawing was caught on a hot mic, as shared by ESPN on Monday morning.

“You’re not me! You’re not me,” Green barked at Williams while apparently at the free throw line. “You wanna be me!”

You can watch the video here.

Celtics big man Al Horford did not want to give Green any credit for getting in Boston’s head after the loss. But Brown seemingly was a bit flustered as he shared how he thought Green’s Warriors got away with a lot of chippy play during Game 2.

The best-of-seven series now will shift back to TD Garden as the Celtics, a 3.5-point favorite, host the Warriors. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday.