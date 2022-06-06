Celtics’ Al Horford ‘Can’t Wait’ For ‘Rocking’ TD Garden In NBA Finals

NESN Logo Sign In

Al Horford is ready to turn the page on the Boston Celtics’ blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors dominated the Celtics in the second half Sunday night at Chase Center, ultimately evening the best-of-seven series at one game apiece, but the action now shifts to Boston for Games 3 and 4, and Horford is looking forward to playing in front of the home crowd at TD Garden.

“It is what it is. On to Game 3,” Horford told reporters after Sunday’s loss when asked about Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s third-quarter technical foul. “I can’t wait to get to the Garden. I know it’s going to be rocking on Wednesday.”

The Celtics’ frustration was apparent Sunday, especially with the Warriors’ longtime agitator, Draymond Green, toeing the line on multiple occasions, including during a dust-up with Jaylen Brown. Udoka clearly wasn’t happy with the officiating crew and let them know in the third quarter, drawing a technical foul the Celtics coach categorized as intentional.

“Yeah, I can imagine. I could see that coming a mile away,” Horford said. “Just that whole first half, it was definitely different. We knew it was going to be different, but we kind of wanted to just stay the course.”

Ultimately, the Celtics were unable to overcome an abundance of turnovers and a terrible third quarter, two issues that have plagued Boston at various points throughout its postseason run.

The Celtics actually have performed well on the road during the playoffs, but a return to TD Garden could be exactly what the doctor ordered for the Green after splitting the first two games in San Francisco.