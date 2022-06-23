Rob Refsnyder Has Quietly Been Among Red Sox MVP’s In June

NESN Logo Sign In

Rob Refsnyder made his return to the Boston Red Sox on June 10, just hoping not to “screw anything up” for a team that had seemingly found their groove. In the games since his return, he’s become a consistent bat and superb glove for a depleted outfield, serving as a mid-season hero for the surging Sox.

Refsnyder’s latest heroics came in Boston’s 6-2 win over the Detroit Tigers, putting a ball into the Green Monster seats for the first time in his Red Sox career, scoring the game’s winning run.

When asked about the 31-year old’s recent play following the win, manager Alex Cora gave some much deserved praise.

“He passed the test before. We knew that he was going to be a part of this,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “… He was patient, we were patient. He can hit lefties, he’s a good athlete and he’s done a great job. He was great down (with Triple-A Worcester), not only playing but also with the young players and with the staff. He’s locked in, he understands what we’re trying to accomplish.

“He’s been in winning organizations, so am I surprised? Maybe with the results, they are what they are. But as far as the approach, and the process and all that, I’m not surprised.”

The results Cora talked about are astounding. Refsnyder has 11 hits in 27 at-bats this season in the big leagues. Those numbers are tremendous, but it’s the way in which he’s affecting the game that has been so impressive.