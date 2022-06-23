Red Sox New-Found Speed, Athleticism Putting Pressure On Opponents

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have not been the most fleet of foot in recent years, but the tides are changing as a new core takes shape.

With some recent additions, speed and athleticism have become an advantage for Boston.

Trevor Story’s speed and range were welcome additions when he signed on, and have shown up not just on the basepaths, but defensively as well. Since his debut, another superb athlete has become a mainstay on the roster, Franchy Cordero. His platoon partner Bobby Dalbec can get the wheels churning when needed as well.

Now that Jarren Duran is becoming a regular in the lineup, the Red Sox are putting pressure on their opponents, headlined by the rookie’s elite speed.

In the first inning of Boston’s series finale against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at Fenway Park, Duran hit what appeared to be a routine ground ball to Gold-Glove shortstop Javier Báez. However, Duran was able to rush Báez’s throw by flying to first base, forcing an error. The 25-year-old speedster has reached base on multiple ground balls during his brief time on the major league roster.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is pleased with the increased athleticism in the building.

“We run the bases the way we were talking about (with) speed right,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Bobby scoring from first on that double. You saw his speed there, Trevor stealing bases. We’re very dynamic right now. We’re very athletic. I think we can do a lot of stuff offensively, defensively we’ve been awesome. But to be able to put pressure in different ways, not only in the batter’s box is good to see.”