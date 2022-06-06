Run To Home Base Fundraiser Returns To Fenway Park In July

NESN Logo Sign In

On Memorial Day, Tom Caron was joined by Brigadier General (ret.) John Hammond to talk about the upcoming Run To Home Base fundraiser event, returning to Fenway Park on July 30th.

The two share the Home Base Program’s mission to bring top of the line health care to Veterans, Service Members, and their families and how you can get involved by participating in this year’s event or donating if you are unable to attend.

For more, check out the video above from the ?Ultimate Red Sox Show,? presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.