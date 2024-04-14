The Boston Red Sox have finally played a game at Fenway Park in the 2024 MLB season and their opening day was filled with many mixed emotions.

The team started the opening day festivities with the celebration of the 2004 World Series winning team before honoring the late great Tim Wakefield where his daughter, Brianna, threw out the first pitch to a close friend of the Wakefields, Jason Varitek.

For more, check out the video above from the “Ultimate Red Sox Show,” presented by Awaken180 Weight Loss.