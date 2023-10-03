While the Boston Red Sox did not have the greatest season at the major league level, the team saw many positive developments across its farm system.

Tom Caron sat down with Brian Abraham, Red Sox Director of Player Development, to discuss this season’s standouts.

Among notable players to watch include 19-year-old Roman Anthony, winner of the 2023 Red Sox Minor League Offensive Player of the Year Award.

For more, check out the video above from the “Ultimate Red Sox Show,” presented by Awaken180 Weight Loss.