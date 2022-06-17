Twitter Had Plenty To Say About Jayson Tatum’s NBA Finals Performance

Jayson Tatum should stay off his phone for a few days following the Boston Celtics NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors in six games.
The star forward’s ability as a bonafide star is being put into question following a failed opportunity. The 24 year old had a chance to take the next step in his development by showing out on the biggest stage and carry his team to a championship.
Instead, he watched as his superstar opponent, Warriors guard Steph Curry, rise to another level on his way to claiming his first unanimous NBA Finals MVP.
Tatum averaged 21.5 points, seven assists, 6.8 rebounds but shot just 36.7% from the field and an embarrassing 65.6% from the charity stripe.
The Celtic star also turned the ball over 23 times in six games, on his way to making the most turnovers in NBA Playoff history.
Tatum has plenty of time to ascend into a true superstar, but his first NBA Finals appearance is nothing short of a missed opportunity.