Twitter Had Plenty To Say About Jayson Tatum’s NBA Finals Performance

Jayson Tatum should stay off his phone for a few days following the Boston Celtics NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

The star forward’s ability as a bonafide star is being put into question following a failed opportunity. The 24 year old had a chance to take the next step in his development by showing out on the biggest stage and carry his team to a championship.

Instead, he watched as his superstar opponent, Warriors guard Steph Curry, rise to another level on his way to claiming his first unanimous NBA Finals MVP.

Tatum averaged 21.5 points, seven assists, 6.8 rebounds but shot just 36.7% from the field and an embarrassing 65.6% from the charity stripe.

The Celtic star also turned the ball over 23 times in six games, on his way to making the most turnovers in NBA Playoff history.

Jayson Tatum is a great player.



Jayson Tatum had a miserable NBA Finals.



Both things are true. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 17, 2022

jayson tatum gotta delete kobe?s number after this — juju ? (@ihyjuju) June 17, 2022

Jayson Tatum was clearly gassed those last few games and the minutes were significant, as outlined below, but we're not doing him any favors if we're building in excuses for him. He had to find a way to be better – to rise above – and he knows it. #Celtics https://t.co/gwwQsDcmKO — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) June 17, 2022

Celtics fans after seeing Jayson Tatum outside the arena pic.twitter.com/RZTZioBq3I — FlyGod! (@FlyGodUzi) June 17, 2022

Let's just be honest, Jayson Tatum looked more like a #2 than a #1 all series against the Warriors.



Tatum is 24 so there's plenty of time to grow into his prime, and he took steps forward this postseason for the Celtics. But he's not that guy just yet. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 17, 2022

Tatum has plenty of time to ascend into a true superstar, but his first NBA Finals appearance is nothing short of a missed opportunity.