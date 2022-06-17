Red Sox Mourn Loss Of Drago, Beloved Service Dog Of Director Of Grounds

The Boston Red Sox lost a beloved, four-legged member of their family.
Drago, the German shepherd service dog who belonged to director of grounds Dave Mellor, died at the age of 10. “Enjoying sunshine, Fenway, & his time with me until the last moments,” Mellor wrote on Instagram. Drago suffered a stroke.
Drago became Mellor’s service dog in 2014 to help with post-traumatic stress disorder that stemmed from two car accidents. Mellor said his German shepherd “allowed me to access the world & live my life more fully than I had been able to in decades.”
The Red Sox sent their condolences via Twitter on Friday morning.
“Drago was a true staple of Fenway Park & a beloved member of the Red Sox. If you?ve been to the ballpark over the years, you may have seen or met the best friend & companion of Dave Mellor, our senior director of grounds. You will be missed, Drago.”
Mellor announced Drago’s son, Keeper, will be his service dog once he completes all the necessary training.
To honor Drago, Mellor asked everyone to give their dog some “extra love” or donations to Angell Medical Center or the Home Base Program.