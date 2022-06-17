Red Sox Mourn Loss Of Drago, Beloved Service Dog Of Director Of Grounds

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox lost a beloved, four-legged member of their family.

Drago, the German shepherd service dog who belonged to director of grounds Dave Mellor, died at the age of 10. “Enjoying sunshine, Fenway, & his time with me until the last moments,” Mellor wrote on Instagram. Drago suffered a stroke.

Drago became Mellor’s service dog in 2014 to help with post-traumatic stress disorder that stemmed from two car accidents. Mellor said his German shepherd “allowed me to access the world & live my life more fully than I had been able to in decades.”

Drago is just out here living his best life. pic.twitter.com/84TtaEOY7y — NESN (@NESN) April 3, 2021

The Red Sox sent their condolences via Twitter on Friday morning.

“Drago was a true staple of Fenway Park & a beloved member of the Red Sox. If you?ve been to the ballpark over the years, you may have seen or met the best friend & companion of Dave Mellor, our senior director of grounds. You will be missed, Drago.”