Where Red Sox Players Rank In Latest MLB All-Star Vote Update

The Boston Red Sox’s turnaround has been almost unprecedented, and the organization can thank some of its heavy hitters for their impressive individual seasons aiding the effort.

Fans appear to be appreciative as well, considering they have voted five Red Sox into the top five at their respective positions during phase one of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game voting.

Here’s where Boston’s stars stack up:

SECOND BASE

1. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros: 1,156,474

2. Santiago Espinal, Toronto Blue Jays: 943,125

3. Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians: 819,163

4. Gleyber Torres, New York Yankees: 687,166

5. Trevor Story, Red Sox: 479,795

THIRD BASE

1. José Ramírez, Guardians: 1,219,704

2. Rafael Devers, Red Sox: 1,185,906

3. Matt Chapman, Blue Jays: 696,556

4. DJ LeMahieu, Yankees: 486,832

5. Alex Bregman, Astros: 401,184

SHORTSTOP

1. Bo Bichette, Blue Jays: 1,084,794

2. Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox: 844,921

3. Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox: 822,019

4. Jeremy Peña, Astros: 427,792

5. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Yankees: 342,839

CATCHER

1. Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays: 1,857,670

2. Jose Trevino, Yankees: 695,932

3. Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals: 395,838

4. Martín Maldonado, Astros: 376,093

5. Christian Vázquez, Red Sox: 307,015