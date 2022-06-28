Where Red Sox Players Rank In Latest MLB All-Star Vote Update

Five Red Sox players are still in the mix

by

The Boston Red Sox’s turnaround has been almost unprecedented, and the organization can thank some of its heavy hitters for their impressive individual seasons aiding the effort.

Fans appear to be appreciative as well, considering they have voted five Red Sox into the top five at their respective positions during phase one of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game voting.

Here’s where Boston’s stars stack up:

SECOND BASE
1. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros: 1,156,474
2. Santiago Espinal, Toronto Blue Jays: 943,125
3. Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians: 819,163
4. Gleyber Torres, New York Yankees: 687,166
5. Trevor Story, Red Sox: 479,795

THIRD BASE
1. José Ramírez, Guardians: 1,219,704
2. Rafael Devers, Red Sox: 1,185,906
3. Matt Chapman, Blue Jays: 696,556
4. DJ LeMahieu, Yankees: 486,832
5. Alex Bregman, Astros: 401,184

SHORTSTOP
1. Bo Bichette, Blue Jays: 1,084,794
2. Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox: 844,921
3. Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox: 822,019
4. Jeremy Peña, Astros: 427,792
5. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Yankees: 342,839

CATCHER
1. Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays: 1,857,670
2. Jose Trevino, Yankees: 695,932
3. Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals: 395,838
4. Martín Maldonado, Astros: 376,093
5. Christian Vázquez, Red Sox: 307,015

DESIGNATED HITTER
1. Yordan Alvarez, Astros: 1,374,876
2. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels: 965,932
3. Danny Jansen, Blue Jays: 510,820
4. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox: 458,797
5. Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers: 369,308

It’s a great step to get as many Red Sox players in the mix as possible, but none are leading the vote-getting at their positions. Devers certainly has a case to start in the Midsummer Classic, as does Bogaerts.

More MLB:

Where Red Sox Players Rank In Latest MLB All-Star Vote Update
NESN 360 cta
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving
Previous Article

Kyrie Irving Saga With Nets Takes Possible Final Turn

Picked For You

Related