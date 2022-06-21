Where Rafael Devers, Red Sox Players Sit In MLB All-Star Voting

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox have jumped to third in the American League East, and the more wins Boston piles up, the more likely it is represented at the MLB All-Star Game.

Rafael Devers would be Boston’s lone MLB All-Star starter if voting were to end Tuesday morning, which it does not. Devers leads all American League third basemen in votes (727,669) with Cleveland Guardians star José Ramírez not too far behind (711,367).

Xander Bogaerts has received the third-most votes for a shortstop (525,202) behind Blue Jays star Bo Bichette (585,744) and White Sox product Tim Anderson (528,278). The 3,076-vote difference between Bogaerts and Anderson makes it one of the closest races.

J.D. Martinez also sits in third in regards to designated hitter voting behind Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez (835,669) and Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani (555,056). Martinez is well behind those two players (307,706).

Christian Vázquez has received the fourth-most votes (199,010) of any American League catcher, though New York Yankees backstop Jose Trevino, who has received the second-most, has nearly doubled Vázquez. Trevor Story has received the fifth-most (320,262) of any second baseman but also remains well behind Astros’ Jose Altuve (710,708) and Blue Jays’ Santiago Espinal (522,154).

The top two vote-getters at every position, and the top six outfielders, will advance to the finals of voting. Fans can fill out an All-Star ballot as many as five times per every 24-hour period until Phase 1 of voting closes June 30.