Aaron Judge’s Response Raises Question On Future With Yankees

Just before the American and National League kicked off the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge provided an unsure response when asked about his future.

Judge, 30, spoke with ESPN’s Marly Rivera about the concerns of Yankee fans regarding the slugger’s future in New York.

“We got a lot of great Yankees on this team. There are a lot of great Yankees who will be here for a long time,” Judge said. “Hey, don’t be upset. Don’t be upset. Hopefully, you’ll be a Judge fan for life.”

Since being selected by the Yankees in the 2013 MLB Draft, Judge has spent the entirety of his seven-season career playing in The Bronx. During that tenure, he’s collected 667 base hits, 191 home runs, and 436 RBIs to go along with four All-Star appearances (2017, ’18, ’21, ’22).

This season, so far, he’s batted .284 with 33 home runs and 70 RBIs in 89 first half games.

Judge will be hitting second in the AL starting lineup for Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles. First pitch from Dodger Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET.

