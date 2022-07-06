Celtics Athletic Draft Pick JD Davison Wants To ‘Be A Dog’ On Defense

NESN Logo Sign In

New Boston Celtics guard JD Davison has embraced the importance his new organization places on high-level defense.

The No. 53 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft already knows that to play for head coach Ime Udoka, he’ll have to show a willingness to go all out on the defensive side of the court.

“Boston you really gotta play defense,” Davison told reporters during his media availability Tuesday following Boston’s practice for its Summer League roster. “They are one of the best defenses in the league so you got to come in here and be a dog. So I think I can help them improve on that and just be a dog defensively.”

Davison will have plenty of mentorship, as the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart, will be practicing alongside the rookie next season.

The rookie explained what he can learn from having a player like Smart in the building.

“His defensive IQ is way above everybody else I can say,” Davison said. “Just learning like every (opposing) player details and what they do and how they play.”