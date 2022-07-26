How Bill Belichick Explained Patriots’ Unorthodox Coaching Staff Setup

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots made it official last week: They will buck convention by operating without a named offensive or defensive coordinator this season.

Twenty-seven of the NFL’s 32 teams have an official OC and DC listed on their coaching roster. Four more (Arizona, Houston, San Francisco and Tampa Bay) have one of the two, plus at least one additional coach with the word “coordinator” in his title (run game, pass game, etc.).

The Patriots are the only club with neither. Their lone coordinator is Cam Achord, who heads up their special teams.

Why employ this unusual and controversial setup? Asked that question Tuesday morning, head coach Bill Belichick repeated a line he uttered multiple times this spring.

“We’re not really big on titles and all that,” Belichick said in his first virtual news conference of Patriots training camp. “I think it’s important that we all work together and create a great final product, so that’s what we’re going to try to do. That’s what we’ve always done.”

This isn’t the first time the Patriots have gone with a no-coordinators approach. They also did so in 2010, with Bill O’Brien and Matt Patricia calling plays on offense and defense, respectively, before eventually receiving coordinator titles in subsequent seasons.

Linebackers coaches Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo have served as New England’s de facto co-DCs since 2019. Patricia and Joe Judge are expected to spearhead the offense this season, jointly replacing former longtime coordinator Josh McDaniels.