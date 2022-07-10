How Red Sox Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi Felt After Rehab Start With WooSox

NESN Logo Sign In

Much like the majority of Red Sox fans, right-hander Nathan Eovaldi seems hopeful his return to Boston isn’t far away.

Eovaldi, who has spent the last month on the injured list with lower back inflammation, pitched three innings during his first rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on Sunday. Eovaldi fared quite well as he topped out at 97 mph, according to the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, and allowed five hits in three innings of work.

“I was trying to work on all my pitches, and I was able to work on everything today,” Eovaldi told reporters at Polar Park, according to MassLive’s Katie Morrison. “No walks today, so that was a good thing. Soft contact, (except) I had the home run and the hard hit down the line. But other than that, it was soft contact. So I’m happy with it.”

The next step for Eovaldi hasn’t yet been revealed with manager Alex Cora previously noting the Red Sox will see how Eovaldi feels Monday. The veteran pitcher, though, indicated he would be fine if his Boston return was imminent.

“Oh yeah. I mean, I don’t know yet, but I feel comfortable with it,” Eovaldi said, per Morrison. “I know it’s been a quick ramp up, but I feel really good. I know what I need to work on and accomplish. I think I’m ready if they say something.”

Eovaldi was credited for allowing two runs Sunday including a solo homer. The second run came after Eovaldi was pulled following a lead-off double. He threw 72.7% of his pitches (40 of 55) for strikes.

Eovaldi’s return would give the Red Sox some added reinforcements. Chris Sale is expected to make his season debut Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays while Garrett Whitlock had his first rehab start Friday, as well.