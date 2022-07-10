Astros' Yordan Alvarez Headed to the IL with a Hand Injury by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Maybe it’s for the best that Yordan Alvarez wasn’t voted into the MLB All-Star Game as a starter. The Houston Astros’ designated hitter lost out on the American League DH spot to reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani but wouldn’t have been able to participate even if he was voted in.

On Sunday, Astros’ manager Dusty Baker confirmed that Alvarez was heading to the injured list with a hand injury that is getting progressively worse.

Yordan Alvarez is headed to the IL. Dusty Baker said his hand has been getting progressively worse. — Julia Morales (@JuliaMorales) July 10, 2022

Alvarez’s 1.058 on-base plus slugging percentage leads the majors, although that’s down from his high of 1.081 at the end of June. The hand injury could have impacted Alvarez’s effectiveness at the plate.

The 25-year-old was left out of the Astros lineup on Sunday, as his teammates for the series win against the Oakland Athletics. Aledmys Diaz replaced Alvarez as the designated hitter and could see an increased workload heading into the All-Star break.

