How Red Sox’s Rich Hill Performed In Rehab Start With Double-A Portland

NESN Logo Sign In

It seems Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rich Hill will only need one rehab assignment before going back to the big leagues.

Hill started for Double-A Portland on Thursday and said following the contest that his next outing will come with the Red Sox when they take on the Astros in Houston on Tuesday, per David Borges of CT Insider.

Hill, who suffered a left knee sprain pitching against the Chicago Cubs on July 1, performed well in his first, and reported only, rehab outing. The 42-year-old lefty allowed just one run over three innings while scattering four hits and striking out five.

It’s unknown what Hill’s role will be with the Red Sox upon his return, but it seems likely he will rejoin the starting rotation. Hill has started in 15 games this season and could provide a boost with Boston currently using two prospects in the rotation.

After Hill put the finishing touches on his three innings of work, another Red Sox pitcher on a rehab assignment took over for him.

Matt Barnes had possibly his best appearance over his several outings in the minors while he works his way back from shoulder inflammation. Barnes pitched an inning of scoreless relief, letting up no hits and no walks while striking out two. Barnes is expected to pitch Friday as well.

Christian Arroyo was the third and final member of the Red Sox on a rehab assignment with the Sea Dogs. Arroyo got the start at second and went 1-for-3 with an RBI.