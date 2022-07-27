How Red Sox’s Matt Barnes Fared In Rehab Outing With Double-A Portland

NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Barnes is inching closer to a return to Boston after his latest rehab start Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Red Sox right-hander made a rehab appearance with the Portland Sea Dogs against the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. Barnes came on in the third inning and struck out two batters while only giving up one hit in his shutout inning.

The outing was an improvement on his Triple-A Worcester appearance on July 22, where he went through many highs and lows in his two games.

Manager Alex Cora said Tuesday Barnes would pitch in Double-A before taking two days of rest for a back-to-back outing. If the reliever can come close to his All-Star form, he would be a help to a pitching staff and team mired by injuries.

Barnes was placed on the injured list on June 1. The last game he pitched was a May 30 game against the the Baltimore Orioles.