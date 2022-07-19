Juan Soto Not Thinking About Nationals Future After Home Run Derby Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Juan Soto isn’t sure what his future holds with the Washington Nationals, but that’s the last thing on his mind after Monday night.

The All-Star outfielder walked off Major League Baseball’s 2022 Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium over Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez.

The last few days for Soto have revolved around his contract with the Nationals as the Aug. 2 trade deadline approaches. The 23-year-old reportedly turned down Washington’s 15-year, $440 million offer and many now expect him to be traded.

But after winning the Derby and celebrating with other MLB stars and receiving the trophy from rapper Bad Bunny, the only thing Soto was thinking about was being in the moment.

“Right now, I’m not even thinking about it,” Soto told Buster Olney, per ESPN. “I’m thinking I’m a champion.”

