Yordan Alvarez Tops the First Time MLB All-Stars Rankings by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Midsummer Classic is expected to feature many new names on July 19, meaning we should rank the first-timers making their All-Star debuts.

Below you can find the top ten ranking of first-time MLB All-Stars this year, along with the other 22 players making their first appearance.

1. Yordan Alvarez (Astros)

Even with the power numbers that Yordan Alvarez has posted during the first three seasons of his big league career, there’s an underrated aspect to his game that often leaves him forgotten. With that, the Astros slugger has already mashed 26 home runs this season, and even if he doesn’t participate in the event this year, he’s still having a tremendous season and is sitting with the third highest odds to win AL MVP at +1000 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

2. Shane McClanahan (Rays)

The current front-runner for the AL Cy Young award has put fear into opposing hitters’ eyes when they step into the batter’s box. Shane McClanahan has posted a 10-3 record with a sparkling 1.71 ERA in 18 starts and is likely on track to start the All-Star Game for the American League. In his sophomore season, the Tampa Bay Rays left-hander has already struck out 147 batters, which leads MLB.

3. Kyle Tucker (Astros)

The second Houston Astros position player on this list is outfielder Kyle Tucker. The Astros have one of the most feared batting orders in MLB, and Tucker’s presence in the middle of their order has been a big reason for that. Through 83 games this season, Tucker has clubbed 17 home runs and driven 61 RBI, combined with a .817 OPS.

4. Max Fried (Braves)

High-quality left-handed starters are difficult to come by, but the Atlanta Braves have one of the game’s best in Max Fried. Fried has tallied a 4.2 WAR this season, a 9-3 record, and a 2.56 ERA. This is the third season of his career in which he’s had an ERA under three while recording 105 strikeouts and being on pace to dethrone his current high of 173.

5. Alek Manoah (Blue Jays)

The second highly-touted sophomore on this list is Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah. At the midway point of the season, Manoah is 10-4 with a dominant 2.28 ERA and 103 strikeouts. There’s a lot to like about his arsenal of pitches, and he’s trending towards being one of the more electric starters in MLB, which should be troublesome for the rest of the AL East.

6. Byron Buxton (Twins)

There has never been any question about Byron Buxton’s talent, but more so with his consistency and injury issues. Buxton put together a great first half this year, playing 71 games and tallying a 3.0 WAR. Buxton’s success is noteworthy for a Twins team that is the current leader of the AL Central.

7. Julio Rodriguez (Mariners)

The first rookie on this list is Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners. Rodriguez was one the most hyped prospects in recent memory, and he’s delivered this year, recording a .814 OPS, 16 home runs and 50 RBI. The Mariners outfielder has also put together a 3.6 WAR, which is impressive and shows that the hype around this budding star was warranted.

8. Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Marlins)

The young kids are taking over in MLB, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Miami Marlins is at the forefront. If you want to watch a player that can make you jump out of your seat at the plate and on the field, look no further than Chisholm Jr. The Marlins middle-infielder has 14 home runs and boasts a .860 OPS, which has helped Miami stay afloat this season.

9. Emmanuel Clase (Guardians)

Emmanuel Clase of the Cleveland Guardians is the first and only relief pitcher to crack the top ten of this list. Clase is performing in a stellar capacity as the Guardians’ closer for the second consecutive season, where he’s recorded 19 saves to lead the American League and has a 1.41 ERA. If the Guardians have a lead in the ninth and Clase comes out, there’s a good chance opposing hitters will continue to struggle.

10. Nestor Cortes Jr. (Yankees)

Nestor Cortes Jr. of the New York Yankees didn’t have a great start to his first three big league seasons, where he spent time with the Baltimore Orioles, Yankees, and Seattle Mariners. Things changed for the left-hander during his second stint with New York in 2021, where he finished the year with a 2.90 ERA in 22 appearances. Cortes Jr. has kept that going in 2022, where he has a 2.63 ERA in 17 starts.

In addition, here’s the remaining list of first-time All-Stars that we also ranked:

11. C.J Cron (Rockies)

12. Joe Musgrove (Padres)

13. Dansby Swanson (Braves)

14. Framber Valdez (Astors)

15. Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays)

16. Tony Gonsolin (Dodgers)

17. Paul Blackburn (Athletics)

18. Ryan Helsley (Cardinals)

19. Travis d’Arnaud (Braves)

20. Andrew Benintendi (Royals)

21. Martin Perez (Rangers)

22. Luis Arraez (Twins)

23. Clay Holmes (Yankees)

24. Garrett Cooper (Marlins)

25. David Bednar (Pirates)

26. Ian Happ (Cubs)

27. Andres Gimenez (Guardians)

28. Jorge Lopez (Orioles)

29. Jose Trevino (Yankees)

30. Joe Mantiply (Diamondbacks)

31. William Contreras (Braves)

32. Santiago Espinal (Blue Jays)