Patriots’ Mac Jones Follows In Tom Brady’s Footsteps With Offseason Workout

Mac Jones is really starting to resemble another New England Patriots quarterback that had a fairly notable career while sporting a No. 12 jersey.

Like Tom Brady, Mac Jones took a trip down to California to workout with a pair of Patriots receivers ready to put in some extra work. Nelson Agholor posted an Instagram story Wednesday showing Jones throwing a pass to Tre Nixon, who was a standout at minicamp.

Mac Jones, Nelson Agholor and minicamp standout Tre Nixon met for a throwing session today in California, via Agholor?s IG. pic.twitter.com/5hWHae5GVi — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 29, 2022

Brady was known for his offseason workouts in various locations, including California, Foxboro, and even Montana to build rapport with receivers while getting in extra work, something the now Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ signal-caller was privy to doing.

One of the most notable connections formed during those storied workouts was with Julian Edelman, a late-round pick doing everything he could to contribute to the Patriot Way. Nixon has a chance to do the same in his second season with the team, and he made a strong impression to start mandatory workouts.

For Agholor, he was a solid contributor a season ago but performed below expectations and will now have to fight for a role with DeVante Parker and rookie Tyquan Thronton in town.

The Patriots do not have to report to training camp until July 26. It’s a great sign to see Jones leading by example by putting in extra work and following in Brady’s footsteps. So far, the second-year quarterback has transformed his body in his first full offseason, and connected with Brady’s old throwing coach. None of this means he will bring home six Super Bowls to New England, but he’s doing exactly what fans should want to see.