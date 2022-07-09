Celtics Announce Acquisition Of Malcolm Brogdon, Re-Sign Bench Pieces

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s officially official, Malcolm Brogdon is a member of the Boston Celtics.

“The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired guard Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for center Daniel Theis, guard/forward Aaron Nesmith, forwards Malik Fitts and Juwan Morgan, guard Nik Stauskas and a 2023 first round draft choice,” the team announced via press release. Brogdon will wear No. 13.

Boston’s acquisition of Brogdon was reported on July 1, with many in basketball media — including Draymond Green — viewing it as one of the top moves made by any team this offseason.

“We would like to welcome Malcolm and his family to the Celtics,” Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said via press release. “We are very excited about what Malcolm brings both on and off the court. His resume speaks for itself. He is the kind of playmaker, shooter, and impact defender that we need in our continued pursuit of Banner 18.”

The team also announced they had re-signed forward Sam Hauser and center Luke Kornet.

“We are very excited that Sam chose to continue his journey with us,” Stevens said via press release. “He has a chance to make a real impact with his size, feel, and shooting — both stationary and on the move. He’s hard-working, unselfish, and competitive — a great combination for a young player.”

On Kornet, Stevens said, “We are thrilled that Luke chose to come back. Luke is a skilled big who can play off the roll or pop and is a good rim protector on defense. On top of that, he’s always added value as the consummate pro who puts team above self.”