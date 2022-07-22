Red Sox Injury Updates: Latest On Rich Hill, Michael Wacha, Trevor Story

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox open up the second half of the season against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Friday and are still awaiting the returns of various veteran roster pieces from their respective injury list stints.

However, there are a few notable updates, according to reports before Friday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Starting pitchers Rich Hill and Michael Wacha have each taken a step forward, nearing their returns to the rotation.

Hill, who hasn’t made an appearance since July 1, tossed three innings in a simulated game at Fenway Park on Frida, which Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke on.

“We’ll see how he bounces back from this,” Cora said, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “Probably a bullpen on Sunday and we’ll decide what is the next step. But he looked good. He looked really good.”

In 15 games this season, Hill has gone 4-4 with a 4.20 ERA while collecting 58 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings. Against American League East teams, Hill is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in three appearances with two no decisions.

Wacha, who was placed on the injured list on July 5, last pitched on June 28 against the Blue Jays. This season in 13 games pitched, Wacha is 6-1 with a 2.69 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 70 innings pitched. In games against the AL East, Wacha is 2-0 with a 3.94 ERA in three starts.