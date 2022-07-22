Here’s Red Sox Starting Pitchers For First Two Games Since All-Star Break

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox return to action Friday to officially kick off their second half of the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

Boston has a tough but very important 10-game stretch that begin with a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox were a little banged up heading into the break with several players on the injured list coupled with the loss of Chris Sale who fractured his left pinky finger against the New York Yankees on Sunday. It’s unclear how healthy the Red Sox will be Friday, but we do know who will start the next two games.

The team announced Nathan Eovaldi will begin the series on the mound. The right-hander spent over a month on the IL but made his last start July 15 when he went 4 1/3 innings against the Yankees. He’ll look for his first win since June 8.

Kutter Crawford will pitch Saturday. In his last three appearances for the Red Sox, the rookie has thrown at least five innings.

It’s unclear who will pitch Sunday in the finale against the Blue Jays. Nick Pivetta is an option, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Red Sox give him some extra rest between struggling in his last few starts and making 19 starts in the first half.

First pitch for Red Sox-Blue Jays is set for 7:10 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 6 p.m.