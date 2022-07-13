Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s AL East Struggles Continue With Loss Vs. Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox followed up their series-opening loss with a 3-2 loss against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Tuesday.

Boston fell to 47-41 on the season, while Tampa Bay improves to 47-40.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Following a disastrous sixth inning that saw the Red Sox endure their second injury and let the Rays score the tying and go-ahead runs on errors, the snowball effect kicked in soon after. Alex Verdugo fell victim to a pickoff at third base in the seventh after connecting on his second double of the game, proving how crucial momentum can build and fall apart.

Following Monday’s loss in which the Red Sox were setback by the early pitching troubles of Brayan Bello, Boston failed to capitalize on the efforts of not just Sale’s scoreless debut, but the bullpen’s response following Matt Strahm’s injury.

Kaleb Ort, John Schreiber, and Hirokazu Sawamura combined to throw 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief right after. Unfortunately, their efforts didn’t result in victorious fashion with the Red Sox ultimately suffering their eighth loss of the season against the Rays.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Corey Kluber delivered a strong performance, lasting six innings while allowing just two earned runs off four hits while collecting seven strikeouts — making strong use of the off-speed pitches in his arsenal.