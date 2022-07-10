Yankees’ Wandy Peralta Opens Up After Blowing Save Vs. Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Yankees relief pitchers have been virtually untouchable in tight, late-inning situations this season. In fact, New York started the campaign 61-0 in games it led in the eighth frame or later.

But on Saturday night at Fenway Park, we saw some blemishes from the Bronx Bombers’ bullpen.

The first slip-up was courtesy of Clay Holmes, who allowed a game-tying RBI single off the bat of Alex Verdugo in the eighth inning. Wandy Peralta felt the wrath of Verdugo two innings later, as the veteran southpaw couldn’t maintain the lead the Yankees took into the 10th.

Speaking with the media after New York’s 6-5 loss, Peralta addressed his blown save and only his second loss of the year.

“It feels terrible,” Peralta told reporters through an interpreter, per MLB.com. “For us, when we go in the game, we want to do the best we can out there. We want to battle and do our job. Today, that wasn’t the case.”

Peralta and the rest of the Yankees’ relief arms will try to get back on track Sunday night when Boston and New York wrap up their four-game series. First pitch for the finale at Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. ET.