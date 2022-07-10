Reds' Nick Senzel, Kyle Farmer, and Joey Votto Out vs. Rays by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The first two games of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays have gone so well that the Cincinnati Reds can afford to rest two of their key players in Sunday’s series finale. Centerfielder Nick Senzel and shortstop Kyle Farmer were given the day off, while Joey Votto remains out with a back injury.

Nick Senzel and Kyle Farmer get a day off. Joey Votto remains out. https://t.co/BViXmb6Tuj — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) July 10, 2022

Votto hasn’t played since July 4; however, his injury appears mild as the Reds have refused to place the former MVP on the injured list. Nevertheless, Mike Moustakas is starting at first base for the second straight game.

Farmer has been one of the Reds’ more noteworthy offensive contributors. The 31-year-old is tied for the team lead with 17 doubles, ranking second in 40 runs driven in. Similarly, Senzel ranks fourth on the team in hits, cashing 27 times and knocking in 18.

Matt Reynolds is covering short, while Albert Almora Jr. gets the start in center.

The lineup adjustments don’t appear to be impacting the betting price, as the Reds are holding steady as +124 underdogs at FanDuel Sportsbook as they go for the sweep of the Rays.