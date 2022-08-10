Alex Cora Offers Latest Update On Red Sox Closer Tanner Houck

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox closer Tanner Houck became the team’s latest name added to their injured list, ahead of a 9-7 defeat to the Atlanta Braves, kicking off a five-game homestand — the second major injury announcement, following the announcement of the season-ending wrist injury to left-handed starter Chris Sale.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke with the media, offering the latest on Houck, as reported by Ian Browne of MLB.com.

“He has a few doctor’s appointments coming up,” Cora told reporters. “The hope is obviously for him to get back soon rather than later but we have to make sure we have all the details and everything and we’ll go from there.”

Houck, who?s recorded eight saves in 32 games this season, was placed on the 15-day injured list due to lower back inflammation. Yet another blow to Cora’s squad who, ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Braves, sit five games behind in the American League wild card standings.

Houck is now the third relief pitcher added to Boston’s 11-man injured list, joining left-hander Matt Strahm and right-hander Tyler Danish.

This season, the third of Houck’s big league career, the 26-year-old is 5-4 with a 3.15 ERA, striking out 56 batters in 60 total innings pitched for the Red Sox. Out of the bullpen, in 28 games, he’s allowed 13 earned runs in 43 1/3 innings, resulting in a 2.70 ERA as a reliever.