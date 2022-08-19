Patriots Mailbag: Why Trading Nelson Agholor Might Be Mistake For Pats

NESN Logo Sign In

Pregame for Friday night’s preseason matchup between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers by enjoying a nice, cold Patriots mailbag.

First question:

@thisryanjackson

can you be a voice of reason for the people as to why agholor should not be traded

I get the motivation for wanting to trade Nelson Agholor. Totally. He’ll almost certainly have a smaller role this season with DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton now aboard, and he’s making a hefty $9 million. If the Patriots can find a trade partner willing to take on Agholor’s full salary, they’d create close to $10 million in additional salary cap space. That’s enticing.

But on the flip side, Agholor has been one of the Patriots’ most consistently productive receivers in training camp this summer. Bill Belichick said he’s made a “big jump” from his lackluster debut season in New England. Even if his snap count drops, there’s reason to believe he can be a more impactful player in Year 2.

There are external factors at play here, too. Parker has No. 1 receiver potential and has been on the field every day this summer, but he’s missed games due to injury in six of his first seven NFL seasons. Thornton, even with the promise he’s shown thus far, might not be ready for a major role as a rookie. And Kendrick Bourne, viewed as a starting candidate entering camp, has been largely invisible over these last few weeks.

Unless Thornton blows the Patriots away over the final two weeks of the preseason, I’d recommend keeping Agholor.

@PatriarchTree

What’s up with Isaiah Wynn?

Still unclear. Wynn now has been held out of drills in the last five practices and has been outright absent from the last four. I spotted him working out on the side rehab field on Monday, which seemed to suggest whatever he’s dealing with is not serious. But there have been no reports on the nature or severity of his injury.