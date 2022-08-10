This Undrafted Patriots Rookie Has Been Among Best Defenders In Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have had at least one undrafted free agent crack the 53-man roster in each of the last 18 seasons.

LaBryan Ray is doing his best to ensure that streak continues in 2022.

A rookie defensive lineman out of Alabama, Ray was a five-star recruit in high school but struggled with injuries throughout his collegiate career. He played in only eight combined games in the 2019 and 2020 seasons before missing the first two contests of the 2021 campaign due to a groin injury. Ray went on to play in the final 13 games last season but mostly served as a role player. All told, Ray never lived up to the lofty hype that followed him out of high school, registering only 76 tackles and six sacks while appearing in just 44 out of a possible 70 games for the Crimson Tide.

But you wouldn’t know it by the way he’s played for the Patriots this summer.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound lineman has been consistently impactful across 11 practices. In fact, Ray’s tied with Matthew Judon for the camp lead in “sacks,” which admittedly are difficult to track during training camp. He had another one Tuesday, easily beating left tackle Justin Herron during an 11-on-11 period.

Ray routinely shows up, seemingly making a play every day. He also has turned heads during 1-on-1 drills.

And it sounds as if he has the mindset to make it in New England.