Dodgers ‘Remain In’ On Juan Soto But Aren’t Favorite To Add Slugger

NESN Logo Sign In

The Juan Soto sweepstakes are the biggest story of the Major League Baseball trade deadline, but one team may be on the outside looking in.

The race for the Washington Nationals slugger has been talked about for many franchises. There are cases to be made for various clubs, including the Boston Red Sox. Soto himself hopes to have the talks over with after the Tuesday deadline, so he can focus on baseball.

The race is reportedly down to three teams: the San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers. The list marked down the Texas Rangers, who had been in contention to trade for Soto.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman, however, reported Monday that while the Dodgers “remain in” on Soto, the Padres and Cardinals are considered favorites to land the All-Star.

Heyman noted the Dodgers cannot be counted out because of the prospects they can offer to the Nationals: Bobby Miller, Miguel Vargas, Diego Cartaya, Michael Busch, Ryan Pepiot and many others. The prospects named are five of the top six prospects for Los Angeles, according to MLB Pipeline.

Heyman also noted the Dodgers’ history of trading with the Nationals, citing trades for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner last season where Washington traded the Cy Young winner and All-Star infielder for prospects.

The Dodgers acquiring another star would not shock anyone, and Soto would boost the Padres and the Cardinals into pennant and World Series contention. But one thing is clear, Soto will likely remain in the National League after the Tuesday trade deadline.