Dolphins Release Two Former Patriots As Part Of 53-Man Roster Cutdown

NESN Logo Sign In

The Miami Dolphins announced a number of releases Monday to get their roster down to 53 players, including a number of former New England Patriots.

The biggest name out of the 10 players released was former first-rounder Sony Michel. The former Patriots and Los Angeles Rams running back signed a one-year deal worth $2.1 million this past offseason.

It appears Michel was the odd man out of a crowded Dolphins backfield that includes Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed. Michel still is just 27 years old with four seasons under his belt, so a team looking for depth at the running back position could scoop him up.

Mohamed Sanu Sr. was another former Patriot released by the Dolphins on Monday. The 10-year veteran signed with Miami in the offseason for his 11th season and was a potential option as a receiving weapon for Tua Tagovailoa. However, Sanu lost playing time in the preseason to Trent Sherfield, River Cracraft, Braylon Sanders and Erik Ezukanma.

Defensive tackle Niles Scott was waived by the Dolphins. The Frostburg St. product was a member of the 2021 Patriots practice squad but was never activated to the roster.

The Patriots have not announced moves yet for their roster cutdown, but four absent players in practice Monday might hint at New England’s ongoing moves.