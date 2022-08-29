Patriots Practice Notes: Four Players Absent Ahead Of Roster Cutdown

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some assorted notes and nuggets from Monday’s New England Patriots practice outside Gillette Stadium:

— Running back Ty Montgomery (ankle), wide receivers Tyquan Thornton (clavicle) and Kristian Wilkerson (concussion) and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste all were absent during the open media portion of practice.

Montgomery, Thornton and Wilkerson all are dealing with injuries. The reason for Cajuste’s absence was unclear. He played 30 snaps in last Friday’s preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, tied for the most among Patriots O-linemen.

The severity of Montgomery’s injury also remains mysterious. The versatile offensive weapon was carted off the field last Friday, but head coach Bill Belichick shared an encouraging update on him during his Monday morning radio interview, saying on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” that Montgomery was “doing all right.”

Belichick declined to provide any additional info during his late-morning news conference, noting the Patriots will begin releasing official daily injury reports next week.

The Patriots are expected to place Thornton on short-term injured reserve after cutdown day. They could take the same approach with Montgomery if his injury is not considered season-ending.

Belichick and director of player personnel Matt Groh both expressed confidence in the Patriots’ tackle depth before practice, with Belichick mentioning Cajuste as a “continue(s) to get better.”