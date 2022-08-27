Ex-Red Sox Pitchers Debate Importance Of Yankees, Phillies Sluggers

The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies regained premier sluggers from their respective injured lists, which a pair of ex-Red Sox World Series champion pitchers debated Friday.
Former Red Sox pitchers Jake Peavy (2013-14) and Pedro Martinez (1998-2004) took opposing stances when debating the more important lineup return of Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton and Phillies’ Bryce Harper on MLB Network’s “MLB Tonight.”
Peavy, who partook in defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2013 World Series, believes Stanton — who last played on July 23 before Friday — is the most significant of the two lineup returns.
“I think it’s Stanton,” Peavy said. “The Yankees have struggled without Stanton. I mean, the numbers speak for themselves. Win-loss, without him they haven’t been as good. Why? I just think it’s the depth in the lineup. He provides another huge power presence. … He’s like Aaron Judge. When he gets hot, you have two monsters.”
The Yankees, who stand atop the American League East (77-48) entering Friday’s matchup against the Oakland Athletics, went 11-17 while scoring 3.8 runs per game during Stanton’s IL stint. On Thursday, the 32-year-old veteran went 1-for-3 with three RBIs en route to a 13-4 win over the Athletics.
Stanton, a fifth-year Yankee, is batting .229/.310/.495 with 24 homers, and 64 RBIs in 81 games played.
Martinez, who also partook in a World Series win over the Cardinals, in 2004, stood by the opposition — claiming that Harper is the bigger return.
“You don’t replace an MVP, and that’s what Bryce Harper is,” Martinez said. “Bryce Harper, in Philadelphia, gives the team an essence of championship. I mean, this guy is an MVP. You don’t replace MVPs unless you bring another MVP, and is able to perform at the same level Bryce Harper has been able to do for Philadelphia.”
Martinez added: “His presence in Philadelphia is of leadership. It’s the presence of the franchise player. It’s everything for Philadelphia.”
The Phillies entered Friday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates sitting third in the National League East division, at 70-55 — up 2 1/2 games in the NL wild card race.
Harper, in his Friday return, plated two RBIs in his first at-bat, singling on a 2-2 pitch to get the Phillies on the board in the first inning. In 64 games played this season, Harper is hitting .318/.385/.599 with 15 home runs, 21 doubles, and 48 RBIs in his fourth season in Philadelphia.