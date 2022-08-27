Ex-Red Sox Pitchers Debate Importance Of Yankees, Phillies Sluggers

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies regained premier sluggers from their respective injured lists, which a pair of ex-Red Sox World Series champion pitchers debated Friday.

Former Red Sox pitchers Jake Peavy (2013-14) and Pedro Martinez (1998-2004) took opposing stances when debating the more important lineup return of Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton and Phillies’ Bryce Harper on MLB Network’s “MLB Tonight.”

Peavy, who partook in defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2013 World Series, believes Stanton — who last played on July 23 before Friday — is the most significant of the two lineup returns.

“I think it’s Stanton,” Peavy said. “The Yankees have struggled without Stanton. I mean, the numbers speak for themselves. Win-loss, without him they haven’t been as good. Why? I just think it’s the depth in the lineup. He provides another huge power presence. … He’s like Aaron Judge. When he gets hot, you have two monsters.”

The Yankees, who stand atop the American League East (77-48) entering Friday’s matchup against the Oakland Athletics, went 11-17 while scoring 3.8 runs per game during Stanton’s IL stint. On Thursday, the 32-year-old veteran went 1-for-3 with three RBIs en route to a 13-4 win over the Athletics.

Stanton, a fifth-year Yankee, is batting .229/.310/.495 with 24 homers, and 64 RBIs in 81 games played.

Martinez, who also partook in a World Series win over the Cardinals, in 2004, stood by the opposition — claiming that Harper is the bigger return.