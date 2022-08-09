How Matthew Judon Is Helping Guide Two Young Patriots Linebackers

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — For Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings, a deep well of pass-rushing knowledge is just a few feet away in the Patriots locker room.

Uche’s and Jennings’ lockers are stationed directly next to Matthew Judon’s, and the Pro Bowl edge rusher always is willing to lend a hand.

“(They) sit right next to me in the locker (room),” Judon said Monday. “So when we’re watching film between meetings or right before practice or after practice, we’re just talking about stuff we see. Me, (Jennings) and Uche. And that makes us all better, because we all see the game differently.”

Judon says his veteran perspective — he played five years for the Baltimore Ravens before joining the Patriots last offseason — allows him to spotlight angles and nuances that the less experienced Uche and Jennings might miss.

“We might get the same block, or we might get different stuff because we are different rushers,” Judon explained. “So how we approach the game and how we look at the game — we just see stuff different, and I’ve played a little bit more football than those guys on different teams and in different systems, so I can say, ‘All right, if you get this (look), then do this.’

“And I think they’re taking that, especially with the coaches teaching them, and transitioning it out here (in practice). But we’ll see when we go against different competition.”

Uche and Jennings are entering their third pro season after being selected in the second and third rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft, respectively. Neither has developed into a consistent defensive contributor to this point, but both are seeing increased opportunities this summer following the departures of Super Bowl-winning linebackers Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins.