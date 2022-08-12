How This Patriots Defender Impressed Bill Belichick In Brand-New Role

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Before Thursday, Myles Bryant had never returned a punt in an NFL game, regular season or preseason. Never did it in college, either.

But the Patriots defensive back looked like a natural in that role in New England’s preseason opener against the New York Giants, and Bill Belichick took notice.

One day after Bryant returned one punt for 30 yards and another for 16 yards in the Patriots’ 23-21 loss at Gillette Stadium, Belichick raved about his performance in that unfamiliar position, calling him a model for other young players to follow.

“Gunner (Olszewski) returned punts for the last three years, so he took a lot of reps and a lot of snaps back there,” the Patriots head coach said in his virtual Friday morning news conference. “But Myles has been doing it during the spring, the summer. He’s shown a good ability to track and catch the ball. We know Myles has good quickness, and we know he’s a good decision-maker, which is a lot in that position. And he made a couple nice plays (Thursday) night.

“He’s worked hard for that opportunity, earned it and then did something with it — all really encouraging things. But that’s kind of typical of Myles. That’s kind of the way he is and the kid he is. He’s a very diligent, hard-working kid who always gives you his best effort. He’s a smart, instinctive football player in a lot of different roles. He’s had a lot of different roles for us defensively and grown into those. It wasn’t like he did all of those two weeks into (his first) training camp, but he’s evolved into a very versatile player for us on defense and in the kicking game.”

That’s high praise for a player who endured some high-profile struggles late last season — particularly against Buffalo Bills speedster Isaiah McKenzie — and hasn’t been viewed as a lock to make the Patriots’ 53-man roster.

One of New England’s smallest players at 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, Bryant primarily plays slot cornerback but also has seen action at free safety, strong safety, wide corner and even dime linebacker since joining the Patriots as an undrafted rookie in 2020. This spring, he added punt returning to his repertoire, repping there since the start of OTAs. He’s also returned kicks in practice.