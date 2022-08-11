What To Make Of Patriots’ Starting Lineups In Preseason Game Vs. Giants

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Fans hoping to see Mac Jones and other big-name New England Patriots take the field Thursday night were left disappointed.

The Patriots chose to sit most of their projected starters for their preseason opener against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium, fielding starting lineups made up mostly of younger players and roster hopefuls.

Here’s a look at the top units New England trotted out against New York, with analysis on what hints they might provide about the team’s ongoing roster battles:

DEFENSE

DT Daniel Ekuale

DT Carl Davis

DE Henry Anderson

OLB Anfernee Jennings

LB Mack Wilson

LB Raekwon McMillan

CB Terrance Mitchell

CB Malcolm Butler

S Brad Hawkins

S Joshuah Bledsoe

S Jalen Elliott

Linebacker Josh Uche, defensive back Myles Bryant and defensive lineman LaBryan Ray also rotated in during the Giants’ opening possession.

The most notable members of that starting unit were Butler and Mitchell — two veteran cornerbacks who are competing for starting jobs. That they were playing while Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones — who’s begun to take more reps as an outside corner of late, rather than his usual slot role — sat out was telling.

Mitchell allowed a first down to Giants receiver Collin Johnson on a slant route but later had tight coverage on a deep incompletion. Butler was in coverage on an incomplete slant pass near the goal line that forced New York to settle for a field goal. Wilson and Jennings, respectively, helped force those misfires with quarterback hits.