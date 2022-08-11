What To Make Of Patriots’ Starting Lineups In Preseason Game Vs. Giants

FOXBORO, Mass. — Fans hoping to see Mac Jones and other big-name New England Patriots take the field Thursday night were left disappointed.
The Patriots chose to sit most of their projected starters for their preseason opener against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium, fielding starting lineups made up mostly of younger players and roster hopefuls.
Here’s a look at the top units New England trotted out against New York, with analysis on what hints they might provide about the team’s ongoing roster battles:
DEFENSE
DT Daniel Ekuale
DT Carl Davis
DE Henry Anderson
OLB Anfernee Jennings
LB Mack Wilson
LB Raekwon McMillan
CB Terrance Mitchell
CB Malcolm Butler
S Brad Hawkins
S Joshuah Bledsoe
S Jalen Elliott
Linebacker Josh Uche, defensive back Myles Bryant and defensive lineman LaBryan Ray also rotated in during the Giants’ opening possession.
The most notable members of that starting unit were Butler and Mitchell — two veteran cornerbacks who are competing for starting jobs. That they were playing while Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones — who’s begun to take more reps as an outside corner of late, rather than his usual slot role — sat out was telling.
Mitchell allowed a first down to Giants receiver Collin Johnson on a slant route but later had tight coverage on a deep incompletion. Butler was in coverage on an incomplete slant pass near the goal line that forced New York to settle for a field goal. Wilson and Jennings, respectively, helped force those misfires with quarterback hits.
McMillan also has been a staple on the first-team defense since the start of spring practice, so him starting this game rather than, say, Cameron McGrone or Harvey Langi was noteworthy, as well.
OFFENSE
LT Yodny Cajuste
LG Cole Strange
C James Ferentx
RG Arlington Hambright
RT Justin Herron
TE Matt Sokol
WR Tyquan Thornton
WR Kristian Wilkerson
WR Tre Nixon
RB J.J. Taylor
QB Brian Hoyer
The only expected regular-season starter in this group was Strange. The Patriots must have wanted their first-round draft pick to get some real NFL experience ahead of next week’s joint practices with the Carolina Panthers.
Elsewhere on the offensive line, New England chose to move Herron back to right tackle, where he struggled mightily during Monday’s practice. Cajuste, who replaced Herron there Tuesday and played well, started on the left side. Herron was flagged for a false start on the opening drive.
The Patriots are expected to utilize much more two-tight end sets this season, but they didn’t have a chance to Thursday night. Sokol was their only active tight end, resulting in a heavy dose of 11 personnel (three wide receivers).
Offensive line coach Matt Patricia appeared to be calling the Patriots’ offensive plays to start the game, as he has in most full-team drills during training camp. But when rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe replaced Hoyer after two drives, Joe Judge seemed to assume those responsibilities. The identity of the Patriots’ true play-caller has been an ongoing storyline throughout training camp.
In the kicking game, Nixon was the top kick returner, Bryant was the top punt returner and undrafted rookie Brenden Schooler served as the personal protector on the punt team. Schooler has a chance to crack the Patriots’ roster in a Matthew Slater-esque special teams role.
Though the Patriots chose to sit most of their regulars, nearly their entire roster suited up for the game. The only players not in uniform were offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, tight end Dalton Keene and rookie offensive lineman Andrew Stueber. Stueber is on the non-football injury list, and Wynn and Keene were absent or limited in practice earlier this week.
