Justin Bethel Seemingly Moving On After Being Surprise Cut By Patriots

The Patriots released one of their core special teams players Tuesday, and while there was the belief he could return to New England given that he doesn’t need to clear waivers, it seems Justin Bethel will be moving on.

Bethel, who was a surprise cut ahead of the team’s 53-man cutdown, shared his gratitude for the Patriots with an Instagram post following the 4 p.m. ET deadline. It doesn’t seem like something someone would do if they were told the possibility of returning after someone else was placed on injured reserve.

“It’s been a fun three years #patsnation!” Bethel wrote. “Thanks for letting the old guy run up and down the field a little! #year11”

In the past, the Patriots have briefly released veteran players in order too accommodate other IR-related transactions.

Patriots undrafted rookie Brenden Schooler has emerged as another possible core special teams player while working closely with veteran Matthew Slater.

New England quickly scooped up Bethel in 2019 after he was released by the Baltimore Ravens midway through the year. He went on to form a formidable tandem with Slater as two of the top punt gunners in the NFL. Bethel played 42 games with the Patriots over two-plus seasons, seeing 84% and 79% of special teams snaps through the last two seasons.