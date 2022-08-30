Giants Receiver Darius Slayton Had Comical Response To Trade Rumors

NESN Logo Sign In

Darius Slayton finds himself on the bubble of the Giants roster, but the New York wide receiver doesn’t seem too bothered by his name being brought up in trade talks.

The 25-year-old is in the last year of his contract with the Giants, and the team has brought in potential high-level talent in the past two drafts in Kadarius Toney, who himself was in trade rumors this offseason, and Wan’Dale Robinson. However, Slayton seemingly had a casual attitude when asked by The New York Post’s Mark Cannizzaro on trade rumors.

“If the (Los Angeles) Rams call them, and they’re like, ‘Hey, we’ll give you Aaron Donald for Darius Slayton,’ I’d make that trade, too,’ ” Slayton said, as transcribed by Cannizzaro.

Teams finalized their 53-man rosters Tuesday, but there are still possibilities of more moves to make before the season starts on Sept. 8.

Whether the Giants decided to trade Slayton would be dependent on what a team is willing to give up for the 2019 fifth-round pick. It’s possible teammate Kenny Golladay could be on his way out due to his lackluster preseason and training camp.

But one thing’s for sure, the Rams are unlikely to trade Donald for Slayton in a one-for-one deal.