Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Preseason Win Over Panthers

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots’ second preseason game is in the books.

New England slogged its way to a 20-10 win over the Carolina Panthers on Friday. Mac Jones and the offensive starters got some run after sitting last week, with the Patriots’ top quarterback completing four of eight passes for 61 yards.

The game also might’ve given us real insight into who will be the offensive play-caller this season. It’s sure looking like Matt Patricia will be Josh McDaniels’ successor.

Like any preseason game, this one featured a healthy balance of good, bad and downright gross. Here are three studs and three duds for the Patriots from Friday’s preseason game with the Panthers:

STUDS

LB Raekwon McMillan

It’s been a somewhat quiet training camp and preseason for McMillan, who still seems primed for a big role in New England’s defense. He just hasn’t shown the same explosiveness during training camp that he did last summer before tearing his ACL. But he looked great Friday night, racking up six tackles and at least one quarterback pressure in limited work. McMillan also did a good job covering running backs in the passing game and showed good sideline-to-sideline speed.

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley

The veteran linebacker was all over the field before the defensive starters exited the game. Like McMillan, Bentley finished with six tackles and forced his way into the backfield multiple times. He also deserves credit for one of McMillan’s QB pressures, as Bentley barked at his teammate to get in the right position just before the snap.

WR Nelson Agholor

We thought about giving this to fellow wideout Lil’Jordan Humphrey, who just keeps making plays all over the field. Instead, Agholor gets the nod thanks to his beautiful 45-yard connection with Jones. Say what you want about preseason games, but the Patriots offense needed that play.