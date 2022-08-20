Frustrations Boil Over For Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts In Loss To Orioles

NESN Logo Sign In

For Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, it felt good to finally let all the frustration he’s been feeling out.

But it also came at the Red Sox’s expense.

Bogaerts got ejected from Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards in the top of the fourth inning after arguing a called third strike — the pitch came in near the bottom of the strike zone — from home plate umpire Mike Estabrook. Bogaerts slammed his bat down following the call before barking at Estabrook, which got him tossed from the contest.

It’s been an aggravating month for Bogaerts at the plate with the All-Star batting .224 in August, and it got to a point where everything boiled over.

“Just a lot of frustration with the way I’m playing and not being able to help to the capacity that I know I’m capable of and that I would want to,” Bogaerts told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “As I said, I just kind of lost it there for a minute. It felt pretty OK just letting everything out. Sometimes you feel like you have a lot of stuff boiled up. I’m not the guy to come in and throw my helmet down, or hit my bat, break it against the bat rack or stuff like that.

“I wasn’t expecting to do this tonight, but I actually feel better. I’m sorry it was on the umpire. I’m sorry it was to him. And I also let my team down coming out of the game. But with all that I’m going through it kind of felt good afterward.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora sprinted out of the dugout to try to stop Bogaerts from getting tossed, but he didn’t get there in time. Cora then showed his own emotions, giving Estabrook a complete earful.