Little Leaguer Comforts Opposing Pitcher In Viral Act Of Sportsmanship

Isaiah Jarvis had no ill-will for pitcher after getting drilled in the head

by

The Little League World Series Southwest Region championship game had no shortage of sportsmanship Tuesday.

A heartwarming moment started with a scare, as Texas East pitcher Kaiden Shelton drilled Oklahoma’s Isaiah Jarvis in the helmet on a pitch that got away from him. Jarvis spun to the ground and immediately grabbed his head but was okay and took his base once the shock wore off.

While on first base, Jarvis noticed that Shelton was visibly shaken up after almost accidentally injuring him, so he went over to comfort the opposing pitcher, letting him know that he not only didn’t need to feel bad for hitting him, but that he was “doing just great” while embracing him, as transcribed by MLB.com’s Thomas Harrigan.

What started as a potentially awful incident turned out to be a great story that all little leaguers can learn from.

