Mariners, White Sox American League Best Bets for August 10

There are multiple games today beginning later this afternoon on the American League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find both games from the American League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.New York Yankees (-120) vs. Seattle Mariners (+102) Total: 7 (O -122, U +100)

The New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners will play the rubber match of their three-game series later this afternoon from T-Mobile Park. The Yankees opened up the series on Monday with a victory before the M’s countered with a dramatic 1-0 victory in the 13th inning last night. These clubs are sitting in playoff positions, with the Yankees holding a 10.5-game lead in the AL East. At the same time, the Mariners currently occupy the second Wild Card position in the American League. The Yanks have been struggling of late and own a 3-7 record over their past ten games, while the Mariners are 5-5 over that same sample size. This series is the second these clubs have played in over the last week, and it’s a matchup that could ultimately go down in the postseason.

To conclude this series, both teams are set to send high-quality lefthanders to the hill, which should make for an interesting finale later today. The visiting Yankees will send Nestor Cortes to the bump, while the Mariners will counter with Robbie Ray. Cortes and Ray have been effective this season, with the Yankees starter owning a 9-3 record with a 2.57 ERA and 115 strikeouts, while the M’s lefty is 8-8 with a 3.96 ERA and 149 punchouts. What’s interesting about this matchup is that Cortes has seen his ERA rise on the road over almost a full run, while Ray has seen his drop at home by 2.7 runs. Ray has been a completely different pitcher at home.

The Bronx Bombers haven’t been living up to their nickname of late, and the Mariners pitching should continue to make life difficult for them. With the way Ray pitches at home and the plus-money value that the Mariners present, it’s difficult not to side in their direction on the moneyline at +102.

Best Bet: Mariners moneyline (+102)

The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals will collide for Game 3 of a four-game series tonight from Kauffman Stadium. The Royals opened up the series on Monday by doubling up the White Sox before Chicago replied with their own victory in last night’s meeting. The South Side has continued to hang around in the AL Central and AL Wild Card race, but they haven’t had an impressive streak that’s put them over the top. With the amount of talent that this roster has, people have been waiting for them to break out and go on a run, but that hasn’t come to fruition, yet they are still competing in a tough American League.

Inconsistencies have been more prevalent for the White Sox with their bats than on the mound, which has been a strong suit for this team. Chicago should again have the advantage on the bump, with them set to send Johnny Cueto to the bump, while the Royals are countering with Kris Bubic. Cueto has continued to be a dominant threat in MLB, posting a 4-5 record with a 2.91 ERA and 64 strikeouts, while Bubic is 2-6 with a 5.27 ERA and 67 punchouts. There’s a lot to like about this matchup for the White Sox, who’re familiar with the Royals lefthander.

With the consistency that Cueto has provided the White Sox, it’s hard not to look in their direction in this third matchup. The big righthander provides veteran comfort on the mound and is a presence every time he toes the rubber. In one start this season against the Royals, Cueto pitched six shutout innings. The White Sox are listed at -142 on the moneyline, and that’s a fair price, but the value likely lies with them on the run line, where they sit with plus-money at +114.

Best Bet: White Sox run line (+114)