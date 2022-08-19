These Little League World Series Player Questionnaire Answers Will Warm Your Heart

You can learn a lot about someone by the answers they provide on a questionnaire, and some of the Little League World Series players are no different.
The tournament kicked off Aug. 17 and everyone who takes part in the Little League World Series — from players to managers — are asked to fill out a questionnaire. The questions range from asking what someone’s dream job is to asking what their special talent is.
Mike Monaco, who fills in on NESN in the Boston Red Sox booth on occasion, shared some of his favorite answers from these questionnaires and some of the answers certainly will warm your heart or, at the very least, make you smile.
Whoever answered “retirement” as their dream job has the right idea.
Some other standouts are as follows:
What do you like to do when you’re not playing sports?
I want to sleep.
Write something you’d like to share with us? A joke, poem anything!
I would like to dedicate all these tournaments to my grandfather, who is in heaven.
Who’s cutting onions?
Do you have a special talent?
Not cleaning up to my mom’s standards.
What are your good luck or baseball superstitions that you do before a game?
Always wear flip-flops to and from the field. Have to let the dogs breathe.
Back in our day, we wore our socks with slides walking to the field. Also, is that what kids are calling feet these days?
What would you do if you won the lottery?
I’d buy my mum n dad a house. I’d buy a Lamborghini and a couple of McLeans for mum and dad to put away for me for when I get my license.
One car to drive to the movies, another to drive to school.
And here’s probably the top favorite from all the answers:
Write something you’d like to share with us? A joke, poem anything!
EVERYONE TELLS ME I NEED TO SMILE, I LOOK TOO SERIOUS ALL THE TIME. MY MOM TOLD ME IF I DIDN’T SMILE SHE WAS TAKING MY PHONE AND, WELL, NOW I AM SMILING.
We too are now smiling.