Chris Sale 2.0? Video Of Little Leaguer Gavin Weir Will Blow You Away

Remember the name Gavin Weir.

The South Dakota little leaguer has emerged as a star on the mound this summer. The 12-year-old struck out a combined 30 batters over his two outings in the regional tournament and fanned 15 over 5 2/3 no-hit innings Friday in South Dakota’s Little League World Series opener.

Along the way, Weir has utilized a windup that looks eerily similar to one the used by Boston Red Sox ace lefty Chris Sale.

Check out this video:

Gavin Weir vs. Chris Sale. ? pic.twitter.com/qSCg2uOwHK — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 20, 2021

South Dakota’s second LLWS game was postponed to Monday due to inclement whether. Little league pitch count rules will prevent Weir from pitching in the game.

As for Sale and the Red Sox, they also will play Monday in a rescheduled game.