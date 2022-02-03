NFL Investigating Brian Flores’ Pay-To-Lose Allegations Vs. Dolphins

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL reportedly will investigate claims by former Miami head coach Brian Flores that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross attempted to financially incentivize him to lose games during the 2019 season.

In a class-action discrimination lawsuit against the NFL filed earlier this week, Flores alleges Ross offered to pay him $100,000 for every 2019 loss in an effort to secure the highest possible draft pick. Flores said he refused.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen was the first to report the NFL’s investigation. Mortensen said the league also will look into “other potential rules violations.”

Flores’ team claims to have evidence corroborating this allegation, including messages from Dolphins general manager Chris Grier, according to a report Thursday from NFL Media’s Cameron Wolfe. Wolfe also said he spoke with a witness who heard Ross’ $100K-per-loss offer.

The Dolphins hired Flores, a longtime New England Patriots assistant, in 2019. With a talent-deficient roster, Miami lost its first seven games but won five of its final nine, including a stunning Week 17 upset of the Patriots that cost New England a first-round playoff bye.