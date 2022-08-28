Red Sox Reportedly DFA Struggling Left-Handed Relief Pitcher

NESN Logo Sign In

Ahead of the Boston Red Sox traveling to face the Minnesota Twins, Austin Davis reportedly will be designated for assignment.

The Athletic’s Chad Jennings and MassLive’s Christopher Smith reported the news Sunday night after Boston fell 12-4 to the Tampa Bay Rays. Jennings noted while Davis had impressed earlier in the season, he had compiled a 10.71 ERA since July 8.

The Red Sox left-hander went two innings and gave up four runs on three hits during Sunday’s loss at Fenway Park. He also struck out one batter and had one walk.

While the Red Sox secured the series against the Rays, the loss left a “bad taste” for Boston and manager Alex Cora.

Davis played in 50 games this season with three starts and a 2-1 record. The 29-year-old has a 5.47 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP in 54 1/3 innings pitched. Davis has 61 strikeouts and 29 walks.

The move comes after Trevor Story was activated to the roster Saturday with Jarren Duran optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

It’s unknown who the Red Sox would bring up for Davis. They’re likely to look to a member of the WooSox to fill in Davis’ spot on the 40-man roster.